Scholarships available for LDA Dance Camp

Scholarships are available for the LifePlex Dance Academy (LDA) for Dance Camp. A grant through Indiana Arts Commission made these scholarships available. Adults and children are eligible to apply. The scholarships are not income based, but are an effort to encourage people to take the opportunity to experience the many benefits of dance.

General Manager and Owner Mary Holm shared, “We were granted from the Indiana Arts Commission $4,090.00 to assist people in experiencing dance.” Holm added, “I noticed a press release that the Arts Commission is very active in Indiana, both with fine art and with performing art.”

Holm shared, “The scholarship was designed with the title ‘Dance after School’. We have been using that grant fund for several different dance opportunities to encourage people who don’t have the ability or the thought process to use dance to be able to try this free of charge. We are not putting a financial burden restriction on the scholarships, as many scholarships do. These are not based on income. We are not doing that with this one.”

The LDA dance sampler is a five day dance sampler of dance including tap, hip hop, ballet, and acrodance. The camp is open to pre-school aged children through adults. The classes will start Mon., April 8 and be held through Thurs., April 11.

The fifth day of camp is a final performance showcasing what was learned on Tues., April 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. All participants will also receive a camp t-shirt.

