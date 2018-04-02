SC Community Corrections director to retire Friday

After nine years of service to Starke County as the Director of Operations for the Starke County Community Corrections, Robert Hinojosa is retiring. His last day is Friday, April 6.

Before coming to Starke County and being involved in the beginnings of the county's Community Corrections, Hinojosa was the first director of Lake County's Community Corrections since 1985. Retiring from Lake County, he was then asked to come out of retirement to run the department at Starke County.

"I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to come out of retirement in 2009 and start this program," said Hinojosa.

When asked what he will miss about being involved in Community Corrections, Hinojosa stated that it would be those he worked with.

"Working with staff. I've had a great staff here. They have been recognized by the state for their excellence. They've won state awards for being the most effective case manager in the state. We had a home detention award given to us," said Hinojosa. "So it's just really been working with a great staff that are committed, dedicated that I'll miss the most."

According to Hinojosa, his replacement has not been chosen, but the county advisory board is currently seeking candidates.

