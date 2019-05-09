SB man gets 3 years for breaking into Marshall County home

A South Bend man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Marshall County home last year.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen gave Nicholas L. Cline, 30, a six-year sentence – but suspended half that time – in late April after Cline pleaded guilty to a single count of burglary, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years. He was also sentenced to a year of probation.

As part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, a charge of theft against Cline was dismissed.

The prosecutor’s office charged both Cline and a second man, Brandon J. Szczechowski, 31, of South Bend, with a single count each of burglary and theft.

In a plea agreement that mirrored Cline’s, Szczechowski pleaded guilty in November and was given a six-year sentence.

Three years were ordered to be served behind bars and the other three years were suspended.

According to court documents:

Marshall County sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Laffoon said deputies were called to a home in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail at about 6:30 p.m. May 18 on a report of a burglary.

Numerous power tools, electronics, and fishing and boating items were stolen from the residence, Laffoon said in a news release.

The sergeant said a witness spotted a suspicious blue pickup truck parked near the home around the time of the burglary.

Investigators were able to determine the pickup’s owner and some of the stolen items were found at a South Bend pawnshop, which ultimately lead to Szczechowski and Cline.

In late May, the two men were taken into custody at a pair of residences in Roseland without incident.