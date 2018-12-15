Sarah Jo Hawes featured artist at Plymouth library

It’s not too late to view samples of original artwork designed by Sarah Jo Hawes on display for the month of December at the Plymouth Public Library (PPL).

Director PPL Heather Barron shared, “We have been fortunate to see samples of Sarah’s artwork as she would bring it in for us to see, so we were really excited about the opportunity to share her artwork with the community and celebrate the creative artist that she is.”

Hawes shared, “I have loved art since I was a child.”

Hawes revealed that she has started to express herself artistically with mixed-media.

Rather than illustrate her designs with only one form of media, she combines colored pencils,

Sharpie markers in a variety of points and colors, and oil pastels.

