Santa train rolls on for all ages this season

In past years, the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum December trains have stopped and picked up Santa when he was stranded along the tracks on the outskirts of North Judson after his reindeer ran off with his sleigh.

Come out on the first four Saturdays in December to see if this rare occurrence will happen in 2018.

Passengers ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside for approximately five miles from North Judson to the small town of English Lake.

After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot.

During the trip, Santa sits down with passengers and each youth and child will receive a small gift bag with an ornament, toys, and sweets from Santa.

Trains depart on Dec. 1, 8, and 15 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. (CT).

There is only one Santa train on Dec. 22, departing at 12:30 p.m. (CT).

The total length of each excursion is approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Ticket prices begin at $9 and are pro-rated, depending upon age.

Purchasing tickets on-line is recommended, as trains have sold out in past years.

Purchase tickets at www.hoosiervalley.org.

Before or after the train excursion, be sure to visit the museum and grounds where admission is always free.

The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has one of the largest collections of working railroad signals.

Stroll around the grounds to see all types of rolling stock and engines of a by-gone era.

Visit the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum website, www.hoosiervalley.org, for a complete schedule of events.

Order tickets online or call the depot, 574-896- 3950, on Saturdays, 9-4 central time.

