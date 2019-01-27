Run, fight, hide: How to handle an active shooter situation

“Forty-three percent of active shootings take place in common areas, where we live our daily lives,” said to Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner.

So what can people do in the moment to protect themselves?

Run. Hide. Fight.

Those are the three path options a person should take in the event of an active shooter, according to Bohner in a presentation at the Bremen Public Library on Jan. 15.

Bohner noted that no one can fully prepare for an emergency situation, but it can make all the difference to have a general plan for exits, places to hide or even for what might be used to fight back.

To start that plan, Bohner said a person needs to be honest with themselves about whether or not they would be able to fight.

“When we say fight, we mean to the end,” Bohner said, taking a moment to let the weight of his sentence sink in. “There’s no guarantees when engaging in a fight like that.

“It’s a fight for your life. And you need to ask yourself if you’re willing to give that 110 percent. And if not, that’s OK too. There are options.”

