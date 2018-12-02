Route 10 Bar and Grill hosts celebration for NJSP state v'ball champs

Joe Cotner and staff at Route 10 restaurant treated the North Judson-San Pierre state champion volleyball team to a pizza party on Sunday, Nov. 25, in celebration of their great win.

From left, in the front row, are Delaney Martin, Jordyn Dusek, Morgan Rhoda and Alexie Harper.

In the middle row are Abby Chambers, Makenzie, Harper, Cortney Trusty and Macy Reimbold.

In back are Assistant Coach Leah Linback, Natalia Gebka, Lilliann Frasure, Lauren Cox, Tabitha Pop, Coach Madison, Fingerhut and Joe Cotner.

