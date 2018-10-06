Rockies win fourth straight in shoot out at Goshen

It was obviously a night for offense as Plymouth outscored Goshen by a 49-31 final.

Both teams went for more than 400 yards of total offense - the Rockies for 500 even and Goshen piling up 425. The Red Hawks are a team whose only win of the season came in game one, but played like a team with something to prove, never backing off and taking the game deep into the fourth quarter before the Rockies could relax - a little.

“Hats off to them they are a team that hasn’t won a conference game and they looked like a team that wanted to win one tonight,” said Plymouth coach John Barron. “We did what we needed to do to get the win.”

The defense did just enough with some key stops and timely turnovers that gave the high powered Plymouth offense the breathing room they needed.

“I think (offensive coordinator) Mike (Kershner) felt really comfortable calling anything he wanted to call tonight,” said Barron. “Our running game was working, our passing game was working.”

“Defensively we are playing a lot of guys up front and we’re playing a lot of guys but they run a scheme that we don’t see,” said Barron of Goshen’s offensive output. “We practiced it but obviously we didn’t practice it as hard as they blocked it. I thought when Bacon got the pick six that might turn things around but they came right back at us.”

Goshen had the Plymouth lead cut to four on several occasions but a big interception by Nick Craft on a key Goshen drive in the third quarter gave the Rockies the cushion they needed to score and ride out the win.

Blake Reed again had a huge night with 202 yards rushing and a pair of long runs for touchdowns for the Rockies.

“He’s (Reed) so explosive but you have to give credit to the guys blocking for him too,” said Barron. “They were sticking and staying and we got great blocks from our receivers on the perimeter for him. Those are 15 to 20 yards runs that are turned into 60 yard runs because of his (Reed’s) talent and he’s getting some good seal blocks.”

Each Plymouth wide receiver - Jake Deacon and Garrett Schrameyer - had key blocks on the edge to help spring Reed’s long runs.

Joe Barron had just 22 passing attempts but had 243 yards on those and four touchdowns on the night. Seth Rundell was the big recipient with seven catches for 148 yards including two touchdowns of more than 50 yards.

Jacob Deacon and Cole Filson also caught TD passes for the Rockies.

“It’s like a three point shooter, you gotta let it go and if you don’t get it you try to get the next one,” said Barron of his quarterback’s performance. “He’s got some really good guys to throw to and he’s had a lot of time to do it, but it was nice to see some guys catch the ball down the field tonight.”

Plymouth has now won four in a row and has a date with NorthWood at Plymouth next Friday. The Rockies (6-2, 5-1) could gain a share of an NLC title if they can defeat the unbeaten Panthers.

•PLYMOUTH 49, GOSHEN 31

at Goshen

Plymouth 7 14 14 14 - 49

Goshen 0 10 14 7 - 31

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

1:39 P - Blake Reed 37 yd run (Dylan Gamble kick).

Second Quarter

11:13 G - Vargas 31 yd field goal.

9:36 P - Blake Reed 73 yd run (Dylan Gamble kick)

3:49 G - Grewe 2 yd run (Vargas kick)

0:22 P - Daniel Bacon 42 yd interception return (Dylan Gamble kick)

Third Quarter

6:31 G - Turner 7 yd run (Vargas kick)

6:06 P - Seth Rundell 75 yd pass from Joe Barron (Dylan Gamble kick)

2:43 G - Grewe 2 yd run (Vargas kick)

0:33 P - Seth Rundell 10 yd pass from Joe Barron (Dylan Gamble kick)

Fourth Quarter

7:46 P - Cole Filson 18 yd pass from Joe Barron (Dylan Gamble kick)

4:39 P - Jacob Deacon 7 yd pass from Joe Barron (Dylan Gamble kick)

2:58 G - Grewe 5 yd run (Vargas kick)

Rushing - (Plymouth 25 carries 257 yards) Blake Reed 17-202, 2 TD, Blake Davis 2-40, Cole Filson 1-7, Donald Saxton 2-4, Joe Barron 1-3, Korey Kopetski 1-1, Seth Rundell 1-0. (Goshen 52 for 204 yards) Grewe 44-185, Turner 8-19.

Passing - Joe Barron 14-22 243 yards INT 4 TD’s. Goshen-Turner 15-33 221 yards 2 INT.

Receiving - Seth Rundell 7-148, Jacob Deacon 3-48, Cole Filson 2-22, Garrett Schrameyer 1-14. Goshen-Schrock 8-83, Sandford 5-124, Austin Cain 2-14.

Tackles - Blake Davis 9.5, Collin Mills 8.5.

Sacks - Kam Vanlue 1, Diego Garcia 1.