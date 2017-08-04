Rochester Man Killed in Fulton County Crash

This morning at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on State Road 17 near Fulton County Road 200 North, in which a Rochester, IN man died.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Todd Trottier revealed that Jackie Shuey II, 45, Rochester, IN, was driving a 2014 VIP moped southbound on State Road 17, north of Fulton County Road 200 North. Shuey II struck a tree that had fallen onto the roadway. The tree had blown over from a thunderstorm that had recently moved through the area.

Shuey II was ejected from the moped and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Trooper Trottier was assisted at the crash scene by the Aubbenaubbee Township Fire Department, the Fulton County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.