Riverside Intermediate Students observing the eclipse

Students at Riverside Intermediate School in Plymouth were given the opportunity to observe the eclipse outside with protective glasses or watch the live stream from NASA indoors.

The safety viewing glasses some donated but the bulk of them were purchased by the school to protect the students vision. This was the second type of viewing glasses obtained for the purpose of viewing the eclipse. The first batch while labeled as solar eclipse viewing glasses were not up to the safety standards and returned for a refund used towards the stronger safer glasses the school was able to secure in time for the event.

Officials at the school said some students were kept home or were picked up from school early because of the event, the number was very small.

Additional photos and information will be in Tuesday's Pilot News