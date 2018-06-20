River Gate South developers unveil new website

Developers for River Gate South, 107 E. Lake Ave., have rolled out a new, sleek website showing the various floor plans that will be offered for the apartments in the three-building, 39-unit apartment complex, including rental prices.

Jerry Chavez, Marshall County Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission that the building closest to Michigan Street is expected to be completed first.

