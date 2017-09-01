Rider safety main concern on midway

PLYMOUTH—North American Midway Enterprise owner Miles Houston takes amusement ride safety serious for both riders and his work force. Each ride on the midway is inspected daily by ride supervisors, who are long time employees, and the company safety director.

According to industry experts that rank carnival operators based on attendance N.A.M.E. is the number one operator with 10 of the top 50 events and an attendance of 9,161,638. One of those events is the Indiana State Fair which is fitting for a company based in Farmland, IN. “I was born at Ball Memorial Hospital,” said Houston.

Houston said, “We bring a lot of joy to local kids. A lot of these kids will not be able to go to Cedar Point. Everywhere we go it is the highlight of the year for kids.”

Keeping the rides in safe operating condition is just good business. Houston said there are carnival rides 50 years old still operating, none of the rides at Blueberry are that age. Most of the rides set up on the midway in Centennial Park are 10 years or less in age.

Each of the rides are inspected yearly by the state, those inspectors can show up at anytime to perform an inspection. The rides are inspected by every state and Canadian province they are set up in.

The rides also are inspected annually using non-destructive testing which reveal any fatigue cracks and potential failure spots. This is done at the companies expense and reported to the state.

Additional information in Friday's Pilot News