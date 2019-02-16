Rev. Houghton releases first Kindle edition of ‘Falconry and Other Poems’

In addition to his duties as director of the Antiquarian and Historical Society of Culver, Rev. John William Houghton is also a published author.

Recently he has begun to reformat his works to electronic format and his book “Falconry and Other Poems” (extended version) is now available online in Kindle edition on Amazon.

Houghton wrote and published his poetry book first, followed by his first novel, “Rough Magick,” a couple of years later.

He then completed the sequel, “Like a Noise in Dreams.”

“I would like to complete a third in that series because apparently fantasy novels have to come in three,” he shared playfully.

As a result of the reorganization implementations made by Amazon, Houghton’s former publisher, Dan Snow, has decided to leave publishing and has released the copyright back to Houghton for his works.

“I had been interested in seeing how to release my works through Kindle in any case,” Houghton said, adding that he released a novella last spring and discovered the process was not daunting.

As a result, he decided to move forward with the rest of his works.

“The only drawback was that I was unable to add some of the photographs from the original book,” Houghton laughed; “I think some people have purchased the books for the photographs rather than for the poems.”

Houghton shared humbly that Culver is home and inspiration for many local authors. He referenced Meredith Nicholson, who had written “The House of a Thousand Candles” with a Culver setting.

Read more about this in this week's edition of The Culver Citizen. It is on sale. Call 574-936-3101.