Responder Run raises $6,000

There was beautiful sunshine for 84 runners and walkers Saturday, Sept. 15, in the fourth annual Plymouth Wesleyan Church Responder Run. The run raised a total of $6,000 which means the Plymouth Police Dept., the Plymouth Fire Dept., and the Marshall County Sheriff Dept. each received a check for $2,000.

The purpose of the Responder Run is to show our support for those in our community that are there for us and automatically respond to our unexpected needs. “It is a privilege to honor our responders. It has been a great blessing to see the participation of our community and church,” says Pastor Dongell. “All of the runners, sponsors, and volunteers made this possible.”

Racers ranged from eight to 72 years old. This year’s race was again professionally chip-timed by Marshall County Running Club. Representatives from all three departments assisted in the running of this race with their vehicles and personnel.

The overall male winners were:

1. Randy Frame 18:30

2. Coby Walters 21:11

3. Jaxson Warner 21:30

The overall female winners were:

1. Jody Brown 23:06

2. Heather King 23:42

3. Bella Walters 26:04