Residents of Marshall, Starke, St. Joseph counties arrested in warrant sweep

About a week after the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, or UNIT, unleashed a warrant sweep of suspected area drug peddlers, more arrests – and charges – have been announced.

According to court filings and Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman:

— Uriah J. Milton, 41, of Plymouth, is charged with dealing methamphetamine in one case and in another case with resisting law enforcement.

Milton allegedly sold a little over a gram of meth to a confidential informant in May near Argos.

He’s also charged in the second case with various misdemeanor counts and traffic infractions after allegedly leading Plymouth police officers on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle that reached speeds of at least 130 mph in August.

Milton allegedly abandoned the motorcycle along 8A Road and fled into a corn field, avoiding arrest, according to court documents.

— Ashley D. Bunton, 33, of South Bend, is charged with dealing meth.

She allegedly sold meth to an undercover officer or informant in September, according to charging information.

The amount of the drug sold wasn’t immediately available.

She made an initial court appearance earlier this week.

— Adam C. Wagers, 29, of Grovertown, is charged with dealing meth.

Wagers allegedly sold 1.6 grams of meth to a confidential informant in the parking lot of the Donaldson post office in September, according to court records.

He is currently being held in the Starke County Jail.

He has not yet been scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Marshall County.

