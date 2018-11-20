Rep. Pressel returns to the Statehouse for Organization Day

State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) joined fellow legislators at the Statehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 20 for the Indiana General Assembly’s Organization Day.

Organization Day marks the ceremonial start to the 2019 legislative session. It occurs annually in November, providing state lawmakers time to gather together, meet new members and prepare for the upcoming legislative session. Following the general election this month, all re-elected members and member-elects were sworn into office.

“This upcoming session will undoubtedly be a busy one,” Pressel said. “There is no shortage of topics up for discussion this session, ranging from school safety to workforce development. I’m excited to get to work and continue Indiana’s progress.”

Members of the House of Representatives are partnering with the Indiana Division of The Salvation Army to increase awareness about childhood hunger. Advocacy groups report nearly half of all food-insecure households in Indiana have children living there, and 33 percent of those being served at Hoosier food banks are under the age of 18. House legislators are collecting non-perishable food items for school children who face a period of hunger between the free lunch they receive in school on Friday and the free breakfast they receive in school on Monday.

The 2019 legislative session begins Jan. 3, 2019 and by law must conclude by April 29, 2019.

Pressel said constituents who want to stay informed about his work at the Statehouse and the General Assembly can sign up to receive legislative email updates at www.in.gov/h20.