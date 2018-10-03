Registration deadline is Oct. 9 for Marshall County Extension Board annual meeting

Marshall County Extension (MCE) board is holding their annual meeting featuring guest speaker Dr. Peter Goldsbrough on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Christo’s Banquet Center. Goldsborough is a Professor of Botany and Plant Pathology at Purdue University. Tickets are $20, which covers the meal and the presentation.

Goldsbrough will present ‘Genetically Modified Plants: Marvel or Malady.” MCE board member Valerie Hite shared, “Dr. Goldsbrough will be talking about GMOs. It is a controversial topic. He will be discussing both the benefits and the risks.”

GMO stands for genetically modified organism. According to organic.org, the top 10 GMO foods to avoid are; corn, soy, sugar, aspartame, papayas, canola, cotton (oil), dairy, zucchini, and yellow squash.

In addition to the catered meal and presentation, awards will also be given to the recipients of the ‘Friend of Extension’ award, ‘Outstanding 4-H Leader’ award, and the ‘Friend of 4-H’ award. There will also be an election of extension board members.

Hite shared, “The fliers we distributed contain an error. We need everyone who would like to attend to RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 9 rather than Tuesday, Oct. 16. This gives the banquet center enough time to prepare for the amount of people being served.”

Tickets are available from MCE board members or can be purchased at the Marshall County Extension Office which is located at 112 W. Jefferson St. in room 304 in Plymouth.

Christo’s Banquet Center is at 830 Lincoln Highway East in Plymouth.