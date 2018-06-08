Rees reaches halfway point in initial fundraising push

A push to raise funds to save a downtown Plymouth landmark is about halfway toward its goal, and local officials are optimistic they will reach the level needed to qualify for a challenge grant.

Organizers behind the restoration and repurposing of the Rees Theater promised to give an update on the project during an event dubbed “An Evening of R & R” on Thursday evening.

“The update is – we need your money,” Randy Danielson said, sparking laughs from the crowd of about 60 in the recently renovated bar area of The Brass Rail, 225 N. Michigan St. “Thank you very much and good night.”

Help solve a mystery

If you know the location of the art deco decorations that once adorned the Rees Theater, or if you know their fate, contact Denny Bottorff at 261-1407 or Randy Danielson at 286-2391.