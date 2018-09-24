Red Storm eighth grade

The Lincoln Red Storm 8th grade volleyball team won the Indian Springs volleyball tournament going 4-0 for the day. Scores were 25-22, 25-18 against Blackhawk Christian, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 against Fort Wayne Leo, 25-15, 25-6 against Riverview. They beat Whitko in the championship match 25-12, 25-17.

Pictured are: back row left to right coach Heather Delp, Karissa Hall, Taylor Delp, Marley Houin, Megan Crum, Jadyn Beran, Mia Treber, Mya Fulk coach Lisa Jones. Front row from left to right manager Kylee Gaines, Taya Wagner, Mila Cramer, Ellie Jones, Kaylee Dragoni, Paige Feece.