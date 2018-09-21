Red Bridge Art Studio

Clients of the adult day program at Pathfinders spent this week constructing healing drums, maracas and shakers to be used for the ‘Fun and Drum’ class.

Kim Wright Morrison who is certified in ‘Health Rhythms’ will be leading the class once a week.

The ‘Fun and Drum’ program and supplies were funded by a donation collected from a fundraiser called ‘Debbie’s Big Day Golf Fundraiser’.

The event was coordinated by Debbie Kuhn’s brother and sister in law, Mike and Lisa Kuhn.

Debbie is a resident at the group home in Culver.

The Kuhn’s organized the event in Colorado where they reside and raised $7,580 which they donated to the agency.

