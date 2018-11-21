Recycle Depot hosting shredding event

The Marshall County Recycle Depot is hosting a document shredding event for Marshall County residents and businesses on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Citizens should bring their confidential documents for shredding to the Recycle Depot at 1900 Walter Glaub Drive in Plymouth.

The service is free for residents, and businesses will receive free shredding up to 100 pounds, $0.15 a pound after that.

A map to the Depot is available on the website: www.myrecycledepot.org.

Citizens should bring only confidential documents for shredding: no magazines, newspapers, soft or hardback books, plastic or vinyl binders, 3-ring binders, or spiral notebooks.

Documents with paper clips or staples are acceptable for shredding, but citizens should remove any plastic or large metal fasteners.

“Shredding personal documents is the best way to protect your identity. We sponsor this large-scale event because it allows folks to clean out their filing cabinets and get a lot of shredding done at once,” said Marianne Peters, director of the Recycle Depot. “People should bring documents with confidential information, such as their Social Security number, private phone numbers or email addresses, and tax, health, insurance, banking, credit card or other financial information.”

Integra Certified Document Destruction Services will provide two shredding trucks for the event on Dec. 1.

“Each truck has a camera mounted inside, so you will be able to watch your documents being shredded,” said Peters. “This gives you additional peace of mind that your documents are completely destroyed.”

The Recycle Depot is Marshall County’s headquarters for recycling, household chemical and hazardous waste disposal, and environmental education.

Compost bins and supplies, as well as rain barrel kits, are also available for sale.

The Depot is located at 1900 Walter Glaub Drive, Plymouth.

For more information and hours, call (574) 935-8618 or visit the Depot’s website at www.myrecycledepot.org.