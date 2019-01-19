Record-setting Triton football will seek new coach for next season

After a school record breaking nine win season and a sectional title Triton’s football program will be looking for a new head coach next year.

Current coach Ron Brown has decided to take an offer from Elwood High School that will make him the head football coach there splitting his off the field duties between the classroom and an administrative position.

“It’s not something that I expected,” said Brown of the opportunity. “I wasn’t looking. I’ve always taken to heart something I heard (football coach) Bill Sharpe say at Jimtown a long time ago, make your situation in front of you the place you want to be and focus on that. Someone reached out and asked if I would be interested in coming to their school. A lot of the things they told me lined up with my philosophy that I believe in in education for kids nowadays.”

“Ron will certainly be missed,” said Triton AD Mason McIntyre. “He was great at building relationships with his student athletes. However, this is a great opportunity for him and his family and I am excited to watch him continue to grow and learn as both a coach and an administrator. The administration part is something he’s wanted to try for a long time and this gave him a chance to do that.”

The Administration duties include some things that Brown has already done in his spare time at Triton.

“I will be a graduation counselor. For those who are doing really well in school I’ll be looking for college scholarships for them and helping them stay in line to do everything they need to do,” he said. “And for the kids that are struggling to graduate I will make sure they recover credits that they need, give them some extra support throughout the day, and make sure they graduate - and make sure their school life is really great, no matter what they may be facing at home. That part of the job description interested me more than anything else.”

In the end it was not an easy decision.

“The relationships I was able to build over the course of time here, those were the most difficult things for me to decide to pull the trigger and do this,” said Brown. “I didn’t know that I was even going to accept the job until the Thursday before we left school (for winter break). I was focused on a region meeting that I wanted to go and represent our team and program. I told all our players on that Friday. Things just kind of lined up too perfectly to where I felt maybe this was something I was supposed to do.”

Brown’s teams were 8-4 and 9-4 the past two seasons, winning the sectional title this season.

The search will now begin for his replacement.

“We are beginning with an internal search and if we do not get the results that we are hoping for internally, we will open it up to an external search,” said McIntyre.