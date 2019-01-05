Ramseier is Heartland Artists Gallery’s featured artist for January

Brenda Ramseier is an artist and art teacher.

Her studio called The Art Giraffe is in Silver Lake.

Her motto is “stick your neck out and try something new.”

Brenda’s art is created in a variety of media, her favorite at the moment is pen and ink, though watercolor is a close second.

She enjoys doing landscapes of farms and nature scenes especially, most of her art shows the beauty in the ordinary overlooked objects of our lives.

Brenda shares, “Seeing the beauty of the right light cast on the tops of trees, or the shadows on the old barns, or the texture of the dried leaves next to the character of a tree ... these things all excite me to pick up a pen or a brush and create.”

Brenda Ramseier will be Heartland Artists Gallery’s featured artist in the month of January.

Brenda has exhibited in, and won many awards in shows across Indiana including The Hoosier Salon, Honeywell Center, The Anderson Center for the Arts, Ventures in Creativity in Ft. Wayne and many others.

In June of 2018 she was honored to exhibit a solo show at The Honeywell Center Gallery in Wabash.

She has sold over 200 pen and ink house portraits, doing the Home Tours of several nearby cities, plus independent commissions.

She was born and raised in Indiana and comes from a creative family that encouraged her passion for art.

She graduated from Bob Jones University and received her teaching credentials from Manchester University and Purdue University.

She taught elementary and middle school art, recently retiring from the Maconaquah School Corporation.

Currently she is still following her love and passion for teaching by doing workshops and classes for both children and adults.

Her new studio affords the opportunity to teach while staying close to home.

Brenda and her husband, Jeff, are proud parents of two sons and their wives and three wonderful granddaughters.

They live on a farm where art inspirations are a daily blessing from God.

The Gallery’s December Member Show ‘Winter’s Beauty’ had a popular vote and Lena Matlis won with her photo titled, “Snowpath.”

Heartland’s School of Art, an extension to Heartland Artists Gallery will be offering new art classes taught by local artists.

The classes will include: Smart Phone Photography, Stained Glass, Mosaic Panel, Acrylic Pouring, Pastel, Photography series, Watercolor series, Clay Hand building & Sculpture series, Linoleum Printmaking, Fabric Collage, Acrylic Painting, Children’s Nature classes, Children’s Quilling, other Children’s classes, Pottery, Oil Painting and Colored Pencils.

The Gallery’s mission is to support area artists, and to bring and to teach the arts to our community.

The not-for-profit Gallery gives area artists a venue to show and sell their art.

Their art classes fulfill their mission for educating and they also assist in our financial means to maintain the Gallery.

Visit www.heartlandartgallery.com and Facebook, Instagram or call 574-936-9515 for more information.

The Gallery is located at 101 N. Michigan St., in Downtown Plymouth.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10-4.