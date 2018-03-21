Quilt presented to local veteran

St. Dominic's Sewing Group presented a quilt they had made to Koontz Lake veteran SFC Johann Furman, retired for his service in the U.S. Army from 1966-1988. After the presentation, held on Tuesday, March 20, the group held a reception that consisted of the sewing group and members of the local American Legions. From left to right: SFC Johann Furman, Larry Meissner, Delores Paulsen, Maryanne Bombagetti, Perry Furman, Bridgette Strejc, Debbie Fuehring, and Judi Meissner.