By estimation, it was around the year 7,000 B.C. that the human species began utilizing the practice of domesticating a breed of goat that is now referred to as the Pygmy Goat. In celebration of this ages-old practice, the Marshall County 4H Fair has long upheld the tradition of owners proudly demonstrating their superior abilities in breeding and raising livestock.

Their short physical stature also makes them stand out from the other goat breeds. According to animal maintenance tool provider Zarebra Systems, their miniature physical structure might contribute to other breed traits such as their energetic and relatively easy going personalities and behaviors and their agility as well as their notable health. “They are intentionally bred to be shorter,” said seven year 4H livestock member Brant Albert of Rochester, Indiana