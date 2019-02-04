Public service, fundraising to assist local couple in adopting daughter

Josh and Deborah Yoder have eagerly awaited parenthood for eight years.

Now the desire to expand their family has reached the point of adoption, an incredibly expensive yet fitting option for two people with more than enough love to share for all children, regardless of biological connections.

Both prospective parents are known through the Bremen, Nappanee and Wakarusa communities.

Josh grew up in Wakarusa and Deborah in Bremen.

Josh teaches eighth-grade math at Bremen Middle school and has previously taught at NorthWood Middle School, where he was a girls basketball coach for two years, and West Side Middle School.

Deborah teaches at Elkhart Christian Academy, and previously taught at Concord High School for seven years.

Josh and Deborah have joined with two agencies that are working to assist with the unsurmountable costs of adopting their infant daughter.

The first, the nonprofit organization Lifesong for Orphans, matches prospective parents with fundraising resources and webpages for collecting donations.

Lifesong for Orphans put the Yoders in contact with a program called Both Hands, which assists in fundraising for adoption by having its participants commit to assist widows and widowers.

Thus the name is derived from this process as it recognizes one hand is intended to help orphans, the other to help those who have lost their spouses.

Final word on the identity and needs of whom they will help have not yet been revealed to the Yoders.

But they have until mid-March to prepare for that outreach.

For now the couple must collect cash donations.

Once they are told details of whom they will help, and how, the couple must collect materials and supplies for the widow or widower to be helped through the community service project.

To assist with the service project, or make a monetary donation towards the adoption, contact Josh Yoder at jyoder21@ hotmail.com.

