Public invited to ‘The Experience of War’ on Tuesday

The public is invited to attend "The Experience of War," a special presentation by New York Times best-selling author Andrew Carroll at the Legion Memorial Building on the campus of Culver Academies, Culver. Carroll's presentation will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Carroll's visit is part of Culver Academies' ongoing commemoration of the centennial of the end of World War I, and its impact on the school. Culver is hosting a series of lectures, films, and exhibits commemorating the significant contributions made to World War I by CMA alumni and the impact the war made on the Culver campus and culture.

Carroll is the founder of the War Letters Project of Chapman University. His work inspired the critically-acclaimed CBS series, "War Letters," and he founded the Legacy Project, which honors veterans and active-duty troops by preserving their wartime correspondence. He has traveled to all 50 states and more than 40 countries and collected some 100,000 previously unpublished letters (and emails) from every war in United States history. He is the author, among other books, of "My Fellow Soldiers: General John Pershing and the Americans Who Helped Win the Great War."

The presentation will include a question-and-answer period for attendees. It is sponsored by Culver's Global Studies Institute's Legacy of the Great War seminar series.

Other upcoming events open to the public include:

* "Hello Girls: America's First Women Soldiers," a documentary film on women, war, and rights, screening and live Skype session with director Jim Theres, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m., Roberts Auditorium.

* "Culver and the War," a historical presentation by Col. Kelly Jordan, Ph.D., former commandant of Cadets at CMA from 2008 to 2013. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Legion Memorial Building.

* Opening of the art exhibition, "Hear now the Roll Call, Gold Star Men of Culver - World War I" (publicly presenting, for the first time since 1954, more than 60 recently-restored portraits of Culver alums killed in the war, commissioned following the end of WWI). Saturday, Nov. 10, Crisp Visual Arts Center.

* "Beyond Glory - True Stories of Medal of Honor Recipients" starring 'Avatar' actor Stephen Lang (part of the Huffington Concert Series), Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., Eppley Auditorium.

* A World War I film series, screened in Eppley Auditorium, is also slated for 7 p.m. for each film. The series includes: "Gallipoli," Saturday, Sept. 29; "Paths of Glory," Saturday, Oct. 13; "War Horse," Saturday, Oct. 27.

There is a charge for "Beyond Glory." People can purchase tickets in advance All events, with the exception of "Beyond Glory" on. Nov. 13, for which there is an admission fee, are free and open to the public.

Culver Military Academy contributed nearly 3,500 alumni to World War I, and many served with great distinction. The school's leadership during the period just prior to the war was instrumental in helping generate such programs as the ROTC, and Culver gained an international name as a result of its contributions.

Following the war, dignitaries like General of the Armies John Pershing, Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood, and Gen. John A. Lejune, among many others, visited the campus.

The war also helped shape the physical campus even to today, by way of landmark structures and locations like Pershing Walk, the Legion Memorial Building, and Argonne-Chateau-Theirry barracks (CGA dorms today).

For more information, email gary.christlieb@culver.org or call 574-842-8063.