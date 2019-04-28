Public hearing Monday on proposed $500K state grant for Rees

There will be a public hearing on Monday for a proposed grant application for the Rees Theater.

Plymouth officials said in a news release Wednesday that the city on behalf of the Rees intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a $500,000 grant.

The grant is from the state’s Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities Program, which is federally funded.

The funds will be used to complete the interior renovation of the theater. Of the $500,000 grant, officials said $298,000 will be used to benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

An estimated $1.4 million in non-grant funding will be spent on the Rees project. That money is coming from cash already on hand, a capital campaign as well as donations, according to officials.

The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Plymouth City Hall.

People with disabilities or non-English speakers wanting to attend the public hearing and who need assistance should contact Plymouth Clerk-Treasurer Jeanine Xaver at (574) 936-2124 by Friday.

Information related to the project is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter’s office at city hall.

City officials said residents can comment on the proposed grant either at the public hearing or by submitting a written statement. Written comments should be sent to Xaver at 124 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, Ind. 46563, by Friday.

For more information concerning the proposed project, contact Shannon McLeod, project coordinator, at (812) 663-7385 or via email at shannon@pprgrant.com.

As well, the Plymouth Common Council is expected to pass in second and third readings an amendment to the city’s fair housing ordinance, which is needed as part of the grant application. The council is expected to vote on the issue at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi said earlier this week the amendment is needed to bring the city in compliance with federal requirements so the Rees can qualify for the grant.

The amendment will ban discrimination under equal access to housing in U.S. Housing and Urban Development programs. Specifically, it changes the definition of family to include “families regardless of the actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or marital status of its members,” according to the amendment.

Meanwhile, the Rees Screen Test fundraiser was Thursday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 901 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth. The trivia competition was a quiz bowl-type format, organizers previously said.

Musician Andy Davis is slated to perform the evening of Saturday, June 22, at River Park Square in downtown Plymouth as another fundraiser for the Rees.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase during the show, which is the same day as Heartland Artists Gallery’s Art in the Street event. Tours of the theater will be offered during the afternoon lead-up to the concert, officials previously said.