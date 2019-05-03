Public hearing held for Rees Theater's Community Development Block Grant bid

Individuals packed the public hearing Monday evening held in regard to a $500,000.00 grant being sought to fund Phase 4 of the Rees Theatre renovations. The grant is a State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). As illustrated through the Public Hearing Notice, the funds requested are to be used for ‘a community development project’. If awarded, the funding will be used for the interior renovation and completion of the existing Rees Theatre building for the ultimate conversion as a performing and community event center.

Priority Project Resources Project Coordinator Shannon McLeod

Project Coordinator Shannon McLeod was present. McLeod was approached by Reese Theatre, Inc. (RTI) to explore possible federal grant funding options for completing the final renovations. “This is a competitive grant process but we are going to perform our due diligence to submit a strong application.”

Public Hearing Requirement

McLeod stated that a public hearing was the fulfillment of one of the requirements for the grant process at the proposal stage. McLeod invited those in attendance to ask questions, make comments of concern or support, and obtain information about the project.

Rees Project Architect Brent Martin

Rees Project Architect of SRKM Architecture Brent Martin gave listeners a review of progress, “Our firm SRKM Architecture are the project architects for this project.I would be remiss if I didn’t call out the co-chairs of our committee, Mr. Randy Danielson and Ms. Donna Pontius, who have been instrumental in making this happen.”

Rees Progress

Martin detailed that the vision for the project began 2.5 to 3 years ago. “The Rees Theatre opened in February of 1940 and closed in 2009. It is our objective to open the doors of the Rees Theatre for the community mid to late 2020. Some of that depends on fundraising.”

The project was broken down into 4 phases, 2 of which are complete. “You may have seen work on the west facade and on the marquee. That work is complete and was Phase I. We had to replace a lot of the masonry on the front. We replaced steel lintels. We refurbished the marquee and the playbill.”

“Phase 2 involved demolition of the interior and the replacement of a roof access stairway. That was dangerous until we rebuilt it. We also did some masonry work on the south facade where the brick was bulging out over the sidewalk and needed to be repaired. That was a safety concern.” Martin confirmed that Phase 2 is complete.

“Phase 3 is what I call the building envelope and structural steel phase of the work. We are soliciting proposals right now for Phase 3. Phase 4 is all of the interior build out. This OCRA grant would fund part of Phase 4.”

Importance of public input

Martin emphasized the importance of the public’s input regarding the future of the project. “All of that has been going on with a great group of volunteers over the last 2.5 years. I am excited to be a part of it. Our objective tonight is to solicit public input about this project may become for the community. I have certainly got a lot of ideas. I know our committee has a lot of ideas. But the public is important when it comes to those ideas as well. That is a lot of what we are doing here tonight is to solicit those thoughts about how this project, this facility, could be a real asset for the City of Plymouth.” Martin welcomed questions and ideas.

Dollars and cents

McLeod shared that the project cost for Phase 4 is estimated at roughly 1.9 million dollars. “Of which, 1.4 million dollars will be coming from the group that has worked diligently on the capital fundraising campaign. They have acquired years back some money that has been earmarked through the city funds through the Redevelopment Commission that will be utilized. But there is no additional funding from the city that will be part of that. They earmarked that originally, that’s where we set, and we weren’t going to go back for additional. They had also obtained a $300,000.00 grant through another grant source, the Regional Cities Grant.”

Grant Process: Proposal to be submitted May 3 / Application to be submitted June 28

“What we are looking to do is bring $500,000.00 to the table. It is in the form of a Federal Grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. They are commonly referred to as OCRA. It is a federal grant. It comes through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is considered part of their community development block grant program.”

The proposal will be submitted Fri., May 3. “How this process ends up being is that we will submit our proposal this Friday. That is basically a rough draft of what our project is going to entail, and the dollar amounts and the minutes from this evenings meeting. That goes in on May 3.” McLeod anticipates hearing from a representative from OCRA in about two to three weeks.

McLeod explained that they will want to do a site visit. “They will want to talk to the city and to the Rees Theatre organization about what the project entails, why we need this and the dollars to get a verbal idea of what’s going on. Then we will have some additional paperwork that we will need to complete in the month of May and June. Our full application goes in on June 28th.”

“It is a very competitive grant process. You will be competing against communities across the state of Indiana on a variety of different types of projects that they will be submitting. Not everybody that requests funding gets funding. However, this is a project that I feel will score very well. I feel that you have an extremely competitive project. It’s an all or none situation. We either get all of the $500,000.00 or we don’t.” McLeod encouraged those in attendance that if the grant is not obtained initially, there is a second opportunity to apply this fall.

City of Plymouth is the applicant, the Rees Theatre Group is the sub-recipient

City of Plymouth Attorney Shawn Surrissi asked McLeod to explain the City’s involvement in the grant application.

McLeod illustrated, “The City of Plymouth, on behalf of the Rees Theatre Group is applying for this grant. Without the City’s support on this project, the Rees Theatre Group would not be able to qualify on their own behalf. These federal funds are only given to three entities and they are all municipalities. You have to be an incorporated City, Town or County Government.”

McLeod explained further, “The City of Plymouth is the applicant and the Rees Theatre Group will become what is called the ‘sub-recipient’. They will have an agreement between them explaining the roles and responsibilities of each party. The City oversees the project. Quite honestly, the money will pass through the City and will go to the sub-recipient to implement the project. They will oversee that the project gets completed as intended and remains open and accessible to the community for at least 5 years after close-out.”

“We hope that it stays open and accessible to the community for many, many, many, many more years after that because it has sure been an effort of love and hard work and lots of financial contributions from a lot of different folks. I think this is going to be a wonderful thing for your community.” McLeod encouraged.

Public Input

Jack Davis:

Limitless Possibilities for every inhabitant of Plymouth and Marshall County

Jack Davis shared that the Rees is intended to benefit every member of the community and that the possibilities are limitless, “Several years ago I was on the PIDCO board and we talked about the course of downtown and how to keep Plymouth as a viable community to encourage businesses to come to town. To make sure that as people visited our community that they saw something to help them understand the heart and soul of Plymouth. Certainly the Rees was a sore spot because it was vacant and deteriorating. We had some people who had bought the Rees and tried to make sure that it would stay in a condition that it wouldn’t fall down on us. Then the group got the idea of renovating the Rees, of refurbishing the Rees. I believe that our plans from the beginning to help the Rees be self sustaining, we have some good plans in place and ways to make that happen. But as we have gone further into this whole discussion, it was how do we make the Rees a place that can support a lot of activities of the community. Activities for all people within Plymouth, not just people who are in the upper dollar range. How can we make sure to offer programming that will help support every inhabitant of Plymouth and Marshall County. We have come up with a lot of different ways that we can do that. We can certainly use other ideas. There will be a lot of coordination and work with other agencies and organizations. I think that the possibilities are limitless. That goes back to one of the first things that we had on the marquee when we started this, ‘Imagine the Possibilities’. We have imagined a lot, but I think there is a lot more for us to imagine.”

Shelley Heiden: Arts District

Shelley Heiden detailed the enhancement to the arts, “I am a volunteer of the Rees Committee and the Heartland Artist Gallery. We have been trying for several years to get an arts district. This just puts the icing on the cake. This is that cornerstone with the Rees being there and will just enhance our arts district as we move forward.”

Cindy Martin-Milner: Economic Benefit

Cindy Martin-Milner emphasized economic support for local businesses, “At least 25 years ago I had a business in downtown. Anything that brings the public downtown to help Plymouth and support all of the other businesses I think is very important. The Rees Theatre Committee has many different venues planned for the Rees. It’s not just movies, they have a lot of different ideas on different ways to promote the Rees, use the Rees and have it self-sustaining. I think it is a great project.”

Thomas Boys: Performing Arts

Thomas Boys illustrated the Rees as an asset to the performing arts community, “Among the many possibilities that we have imagined I want to speak out on behalf of this venue being another venue supporting performing arts. There is a lot of involvement in this community in that area of the arts and that would be another feather in the cap for the project.”

Dennis Bottorff: Educational Opportunities

Dennis Bottorff, a retired teacher, emphasized the educational opportunities that could be offered, “As a former school teacher I am really excited about the educational opportunities.” Bottorff brought groups of students to the Rees on field trips, “The kids are still talking about it.” Bottorff also shared the possibility of bringing students from area schools to the Rees. “I have been attending some events in Culver and Argos. To bring students from the towns outside of Plymouth to the Rees Theatre to perform or learn is really exciting.”

Nelson Chipman: This Project is here to stay

Nelson Chipman shared, “I am a former city attorney. For a lot of people I see here, the Rees Theatre was the first time we ever saw a movie. I grew up here as did a lot of people in this room.” Chipman continued, “I have been exposed through my career to a lot of grants and grant programs. I know how difficult it is, particularly when the money starts in Washington D.C. and comes down to us and all the details and all the reasons why the grant exists in the first place. I don’t think I have ever seen a project in all of these years that so closely aligns to the principles or the objectives of OCRA than this project. The spirit that these people are talking about is here to stay. This project is here to stay whether OCRA comes through or not but this is what OCRA is about.”

Community Support

Bill Walters shared, “I can’t speak for the whole city council, but I feel that the city council is very supportive of this project. I have watched it develop over the 2.5 years or so that is has been developing. I think it is a really exciting project. I agree with what has been said earlier, that it is going to be something that will be a shining spot in Plymouth and it is going to draw people here. I think it is a wonderful project and I certainly support it.”

Michael Delp expressed his full support, “I am a Plymouth resident and former building owner right across the street for about ten years. I think it is key to downtown and keeping the downtown vibrant and alive and active. As a lifelong Marshall County resident and a City of Plymouth person for many, many years I just think it is key. I appreciate everyone’s involvement; the mayor, the administration, those who have helped out with it and helped with the funding part of it. I think it is key for downtown and I fully support it.”

Mayor Mark Senter, Ken Lukenbill, Jim Davis, and Tom Flynn also openly expressed support of the project.

Contact Information

Shannon McLeod can be reached at shannon@pprgrant.com. Randy Danielson can be reached at r2danielson@comcast.net.