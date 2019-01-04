Public’s help leads to arrest in St. Joseph County SVU case

Tips from the public have led to the Friday arrest of a Osceola man accused of burglarizing and attempting to rape a South Bend woman earlier this week.

Along with burglary and attempted rape, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Joshua A. Black, 29, with strangulation and sexual battery.

The St. Joseph County Special Victim’s Unit asked for the public’s help in identifying Black after he was caught on surveillance video near the woman’s home in the 500 block of 27th Street on Wednesday.

Black allegedly broke into the woman’s home at about 9 a.m. while she slept. Armed with a handgun, he attempted to rape the woman while her two children, ages 2 and 3, were inside the house.

During the attack, Black set the handgun down and the woman was able to obtain it. She then pointed the gun at Black and yelled for him to leave her home. Black then fled the scene.

Investigators said “numerous” tips from the public led to Black’s identification and ultimate arrest, according to court papers.

It wasn’t immediately known when he will make an initial court appearance.

Black was being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail late Friday because he has an outstanding arrest warrant from Kalamazoo, Mich., for larceny.