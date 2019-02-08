Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Xaver in mass shooting case

Prosecutors in Florida announced on Friday they will seek the death penalty against a former Plymouth resident in the slayings of five women last month.

Along with filing notice that he will seek the death penalty, State’s Attorney Brian Haas of Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit formally announced that a grand jury had indicted Zephen Xaver, 21, with five counts of first-degree murder.

