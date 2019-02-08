Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Xaver in mass shooting case

District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas tells reporters at a press conference Friday that the Highlands County grand jury has indicted 21-year-old Zephen Xaver for the murder of five women on Jan. 23 at SunTrust bank in Sebring. Haas further said he will seek the death penalty in the case. Zephen Xaver
By: 
Shawn McGrath
Staff Writer
smcgrath@thepilotnews.com
Friday, February 8, 2019
SEBRING, Fla.

Prosecutors in Florida announced on Friday they will seek the death penalty against a former Plymouth resident in the slayings of five women last month.

Along with filing notice that he will seek the death penalty, State’s Attorney Brian Haas of Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit formally announced that a grand jury had indicted Zephen Xaver, 21, with five counts of first-degree murder.

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.

Category: