Prosecutors: Plymouth woman tried prostituting daughter
By:
Shawn McGrath
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
PLYMOUTH
A Plymouth woman was being held on $10,000 cash bond late Wednesday in the Marshall County Jail on allegations she tried to pimp her teen daughter.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged the 41-year-old woman with promoting prostitution, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years in prison if convicted.
The Pilot News is not naming the woman because it could identify her 13-year-old daughter, who is alleged to be the victim.
