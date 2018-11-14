Prosecutors: Plymouth man being held on $100K cash bond for child exploitation

A Plymouth man was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Tuesday after he was arrested late last week on suspicion of child exploitation.

Along with two counts of child exploitation, the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged 34-year-old Matthew Miley with a single count of possession of child pornography.

Both child exploitation charges are Level 4 felonies punishable by two to 12 years if convicted. The average term is six years.

The possession of child pornography count is a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years if found guilty. The average term is three years.

