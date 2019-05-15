Prosecutors: Plymouth man arrested for threatening judge

A Plymouth man was being held in the Starke County Jail on $250,000 bond late Wednesday after he allegedly threatened in April to harm a Starke County judge.

The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jacob J. White, 31, on May 7 with intimidation, which is a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years if convicted.

White allegedly told a caseworker with the Indiana Department of Children’s Services that Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall’s “days are numbered” after Hall terminated White’s supervised parenting time with his child or children, according to court documents.

