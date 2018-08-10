Prosecutors: Married couple charged with attempted theft for trying to swipe TV, vacuums

If you can’t swipe a television set from the Walmart, try for a few vacuums instead.

That’s what Plymouth police say was the plan of action for a married couple and their friend last month.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brittany A. Rowe, 30, with theft and attempted theft earlier this month.

Prosecutors charged Rowe’s husband, Aaron D. Rowe, 35, of Lakeville, with theft, attempted theft, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia, also earlier this month.

Prosecutors also charged the couple’s friend, Christina Szymanowski, 39, of Plymouth, with possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

All three were arraigned in Marshall Superior Court I on Tuesday. They remained in the Marshall County Jail late Wednesday.

Brittany Rowe’s hometown wasn’t immediately known. According to jail records, she shares her husband’s address, but court records state she lives at the same home as Szymanowski.

According to court records:

Plymouth police were called to Walmart, 2505 N. Oak Drive, after loss prevention employees spotted the Rowes attempting to leave the store with a television without paying on July 22.

The couple apparently became “spooked,” according to court papers, and ditched the TV and instead got three vacuums. They then made their way toward the lawn and garden department exit.

Before they left the store, however, they realized they were being watched by a loss prevention officer. They then left the vacuums and ran to a waiting car driven by Szymanowski.

Plymouth police conducted a traffic stop not long after and took the trio into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was discovered along with about 4.5 grams of meth.

While the July 22 theft was unsuccessful, prosecutors believe Brittany Rowe successfully stole a TV from Walmart in June, while Aaron Rowe stole a television earlier in July.

Brittany Rowe was also wanted on an outstanding theft warrant in Elkhart County, but the circumstances of those charges weren’t available.