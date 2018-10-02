Prosecutors: 2 men held in connection with Knox rape case

A Knox man was being held on half-million dollars surety bond late Sunday on a charge he raped a woman inside his home in late September.

Along with rape, the Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Samuel Allen, 58, with sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness.

According to court documents:

Knox police Officer Chad Dulin was called to a Locust Drive home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, on a report of an unresponsive woman slumped over the steering wheel inside a vehicle.

Dulin and medics discovered that the woman, who was nude from the waist down, had apparently overdosed. She had no pulse when they arrived.

As medics performed CPR, Dulin found signs the woman had likely been raped. The medics gave the woman Narcan, which reverses the effects of narcotic overdoses, and continued to perform CPR.

She remained unresponsive without a pulse, however, and the Starke County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Just a few moments later they were able to find a heartbeat.

The woman was initially transported to Starke Hospital for treatment, but was later transferred to the intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where a rape kit was performed. It wasn’t known if the woman remained hospitalized earlier this week.

