Prosecutor will speak with murder victim’s family to determine what sentence he will seek

Starke County Prosecutor Nick Bourff said he will consult with the family of Cord Colgrove before deciding what sentence he will seek for Edward Blackburn. A jury found Blackburn guilty on Tuesday of shooting to death Colgrove in March 2017.
By: 
Shawn McGrath
Staff Writer
smcgrath@thepilotnews.com
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
KNOX

The day after he secured a guilty verdict in a murder case, the Starke County prosecutor said he will speak with the homicide victim’s family before deciding on what sentence he will seek.
Prosecutor Nick Bourff said Wednesday he will consult with the family of Cord Colgrove before his murderer is sentenced in October.
Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.

Tags:

Category: