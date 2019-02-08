Prosecutor: No charges filed in connection with fatal school bus collision

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Friday a grand jury returned with a no bill in connection with a school bus collision that killed a Winamac Community Middle School student in early December.

The six-person grand jury's decision means that no charges will be filed.

Cheryl Warner, 54, of Winamac, was driving a 2016 Eastern Pulaski Community School Corp. International school bus northbound on U.S. 31 shortly after 9 a.m. Dec. 5 when she stopped, as required by law, at the railroad tracks south of Michigan Road.

Tylor Perry, 26, of Camby, was driving a 2016 Freightliner straight truck and towing a trailer when he drove into the driver’s side rear of the school bus.

Student Owen Abbott, 13, had been sitting on the driver’s side in the rear of the bus. He was killed instantly, Deputy Prosecutor Matt Sarber said.

There were 38 eighth-grade students and three chaperones on the bus when the crash happened. They were on a field trip to see a Christmas-themed musical in Warsaw, the Indiana State Police previously said.

Another student, Zane Bell, 14, was airlifted from the scene to a South Bend hospital, but he has since been released.

Sarber said that while the ISP investigation determined Perry was driving distracted, the grand jury determined his actions didn't rise to the level of criminal recklessness.

