Proposed tattoo, piercing business wants Plymouth BZA permission to open in city

A new tattooing and piercing business could be coming to downtown Plymouth in the near future.

Jaime Fonseca, of Argos, is expected to appear before the Tuesday Plymouth Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to request a variance to open the tattooing and piercing business at 212 N. Michigan St., which is one building south of the Pilot News on the east side of Michigan.

“I promise to only bring positive changes to downtown Plymouth,” Fonseca writes in a letter accompanying his application with the city. “I will make sure that I oversee all clientele that is coming in and out as well as myself and only myself will be doing any hiring of any additional artists.”

Fonseca operated his business, Ink Style Studio, for four years at its previous location, 104 S. Michigan St., Argos.

If you go: The Plymouth Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

