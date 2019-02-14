Prom dresses for free at this year's Promenade to Prom

The Plymouth Chapter of Tri Kappa is once again hosting “Promenade to Prom”, to assist young ladies with finding a dress for prom.

Even better, the first dress they select is free!

This year’s Promenade will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m, to noon.

After several years of holding the event at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, this year the event is being held at Ancilla College in the Charger Lounge.

New and gently used prom and special event dresses have been collected and stored and are ready to be displayed.

Young ladies have the opportunity to search through over 200 dresses, some with tags still on them, to try to find the perfect one for that special evening.

Through donations of dresses and the support of Tri Kappa, the first dress selected is free, but if a second dress is chosen, it is only $10.

Young ladies will have the chance to try them on in dressing rooms.

It is a fun opportunity for a group of friends to look for that perfect (and economical) prom dress.

Please be sure to bring your student id, it is required for a dress to be free.

The event is open to high school students in any of our surrounding communities.

“We would love to hand out 100 dresses this year, so we hope that schools and parents will get the word out to young ladies. Prom can be really expensive, and we want to help those who may not be able to go because of the cost, to have a chance at that ‘Cinderella moment’ that many young ladies dream about,” said Promenade to Prom chair Stacey Jackson.

Ancilla is located at 9601 Union Road, two miles south of US 30. Signs will be posted on campus to the Charger Lounge.