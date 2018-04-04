Primary Election timeline

The Primary Election is Tuesday, May 8. April 9 is the deadline for voters to register or transfer registration. If you have not registered to vote, you can do so at www.indianavoters.in.gov.

Tuesday, April 10 is the first day a voter may vote absentee on the first floor of the Starke County Court House located at 53 Washington Street in Knox. The hours voters may vote absentee are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 19 is the first day a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person at a private residence, or a voter with disabilities may vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter's residence or place of confinement.

Monday, April 30, by 11:59 p.m., is the deadline for the Election Board to receive absentee ballot applications from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail. The applications may be submitted in person, emailed to electionmail@co.starke.in.us, or sent to Starke County Election PO Box 395 Knox, IN 46534.

A week later, May 7 at noon, is the deadline for the election board to receive absentee ballot applications from confined person or voters caring for the confined requesting delivery of a ballot by an absentee voter board. Noon on May 7 is also the deadline to receive absentee ballot applications from military/overseas voters requesting to vote by email or fax. Voters have until noon that day to vote an absentee ballot in person on the first floor in the Starke County Court House. Finally, this date is the deadline for a confined voter or the voter caring for a confined person, or a voter with disabilities to vote an absentee voter board at the voter's place of confinement.

Tuesday, May 8 the Primary election begins. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at voter precincts. For more information where you can vote, visit www.indianavoters.in.gov.