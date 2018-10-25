Pride of Plymouth performs tonight at PHS

Pride of Plymouth
By: 
Staff Report
Staff Writer
news@thepilotnews.com
Thursday, October 25, 2018
PLYMOUTH

The Pride of Plymouth will be traveling to the semi-state band competition Saturday, Oct. 27.

Tonight the band will perform a special community performance at 7:45 p.m. at PHS.

The show this year is titled "Lanterns of Hope" based on an anti-bullying and suicide awareness message.

Anyone attending the performance this evening is encouraged to bring a flashlight to take part in the traditional flashlight parade after the performance.

