Pride of Plymouth performs tonight at PHS
By:
Staff Report
Thursday, October 25, 2018
PLYMOUTH
The Pride of Plymouth will be traveling to the semi-state band competition Saturday, Oct. 27.
Tonight the band will perform a special community performance at 7:45 p.m. at PHS.
The show this year is titled "Lanterns of Hope" based on an anti-bullying and suicide awareness message.
Anyone attending the performance this evening is encouraged to bring a flashlight to take part in the traditional flashlight parade after the performance.
