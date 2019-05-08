Pretzels Inc. to expand, add nearly 200 jobs

A Plymouth food manufacturer will be expanding and adding nearly 200 jobs by 2020.

Bluffton-based Pretzels Inc. and the City of Plymouth made the announcement Wednesday.

“I’m pleased to see Pretzels, Inc.’s investment in the Plymouth community,” Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said in a news release. “This expansion will create many meaningful job opportunities.”

Read more about this in Thursday’s edition of the Pilot News.