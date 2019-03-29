PPL One Book One Michiana is Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

Plymouth Public Library (PPL) Marketing Coordinator Angela Resendez welcomes all to participate in several free events being hosted by PPL for ‘One Book One Michiana’ (OBOM) ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ by Douglas Adams.

Resendez shared, “Last year for One Book One Michiana we partnered with St. Joseph County Public Library for the event with Reyna Grande. We did a lot of great stuff with that. This year we are continuing to work with them and the book this year is ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ by Douglas Adams. If you haven’t heard about it, you may have seen the DVD or at the movies, but that’s going to be our book this year. It’s going to be featured for the entire month of April.”

Vogen Poetry Contest

Resendez shared that in conjunction with National Poetry Month PPL is having a ‘Hitchiker’s’ themed poetry contest.

“We have the Vogen Poetry Contest which is all month long. That is a little fun because ‘vogues’ in the book and the movie are the people who ultimately are making the intergalactic highway through Earth and are the reason that Earth get’s demolished. But they are known for their horrible poetry.” Resendez emphasized with a smile, “It’s just horrible! It makes no sense!”

“So through the whole month of April and it’s open to all ages, we are doing a ‘Vogen Poetry Contest’. Winners will get ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide’ themed prizes.” Resendez shared enthusiastically.

