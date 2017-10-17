PPD release photos of persons wanted in connection with armed robbery and vehicle theft

The Plymouth Police Department issued the following press release and four security photos of persons wanted for an alleged armed robbery and vehicle theft.

On Oct. 17 at 7:12 a.m. the PPD received a 911 report regarding a car that had been stolen from the Walmart parking lot in Plymouth. The caller advised that he had entered his silver 2009 Toyota Camry and was preparing to leave when a young black female opened his front passenger door and sat in the car. The female then produced a handgun and ordered the victim out of the car. The robber then drove off with the victim’s car. A car similar to a red Ford Focus Hatchback driven by a black male left with the victim’s car and video evidence shows that they were together earlier.

The victim’s credit card that had been left in the car was used in Chicago, IL later that morning. The investigation is continuing.