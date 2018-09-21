PPD: 3 arrested in drug raid for dealing meth

Law enforcement officials arrested three people Monday on drug charges after raiding a Plymouth home.

Plymouth police and Marshall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jill L. McCarty, 57, Tanya S. Mullins, 39, and Richard J. Hopkins Jr., 30.

Mullins was arrested on a warrant charging her with two counts of dealing methamphetamine. She was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $50,000 cash bond late Thursday.

McCarty and Hopkins were each arrested on warrants charging each of them with a single count of dealing meth. Hopkins was being held on 15,000 cash bond, jail officials said.

McCarty is being held without bond for allegedly violating the terms of her probation in an earlier case. She pleaded guilty in May to maintaining a common nuisance. She was sentenced to six months in jail and a year of probation. A misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana was dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the trio will make an initial court appearance.

The prosecutor’s office filed the charges against Mullins in April, while McCarty and Hopkins were charged in July, according to court records.

Each of the three is accused of selling meth to either a member of the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team or a confidential informant working for UNIT, according to court papers filed with the charges.

Police raided the home the three shared in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to a Plymouth Police Department news release.