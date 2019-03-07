Potawatomi Wildlife Park banquet raises over $9K

Potawatomi Wildlife Park (PWP) held its 6th annual fundraiser this Saturday at the Back Forty in Bourbon.

The banquet hall was full of supporters from not only Marshall County, but beyond.

The evening included refreshments, an open bar included in the ticket price, a live and silent auction, a historical presentation, live musical entertainment and Indiana’s State Pie for dessert.

After expenses, $9,500 was raised for PWP.

PWP Board Member Larry Beeson served as Master of Ceremonies, keynote speakers Mark Schurr and Madeleine McLeester of Notre Dame presented ‘Before the French: New Insights into Late History’, Jeff Unterbrink provided live music, Larry Wattenbarger and Brian Kitch provided their witty and comical auctioneer services, Sharon Stephan and Amber Barnes directed check-in and facilitated the cashiers, and additional volunteers included H&R Block of Plymouth and Bremen, Wyatt Stephan and Ryan Snyder.

Cheese, olives, snack mix and sandwich rolls were served as appetizers.

A buffet style meal was served that included chicken breast, pork, cheese-potato casserole, green beans, salad and bread.

Indiana’s official State Pie, ‘Indiana Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie’ was served as dessert, along with cake and other pie options.

