Porter-Starke Services receives $5,000 grant through Operation Round Up

Kankakee Valley REMC recently presented Porter-Starke Services with a $5,000 grant through the REMC’s Operation Round Up community grant program.

Porter-Starke Services, a Community Mental Health Center with facilities in Knox, Valparaiso and Portage, as well as a Federally Qualified Health Center in Gary, plans to use this grant specifically in the Starke County community.

The funds will support coordination of physicals, health histories and follow-up care appointments for individuals with opioid use disorder.

Primary care appointments are important as clients work through recovery. Having a primary care physician who is familiar with client circumstances and medications is the best way to coordinate care.

“The Operation Round Up funds will help Porter-Starke Services encourage our clients to address any physical health issues while continuing their recovery,” said Megan Fisher, Director of Medication-Assisted Treatment Programs. “We will be able to help expand access to needed healthcare services in our community.”

Operation Round Up is a community grant program that is funded by Kankakee Valley REMC member-consumers.

Participating member-consumers voluntarily allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar.

Their donations, which average $6 per year, are combined with those of other member-consumers.

A volunteer board of directors awards grants to organizations in the communities served by Kankakee Valley REMC.

To date, Operation Round Up has given back over one million dollars to non-profit organizations.

“Operation Round Up gives Kankakee Valley REMC member-consumers a way to provide significant support to local organizations like Porter-Starke Services, who work to improve the quality of life in our communities,” noted Amanda Steeb, Director of Communications and Marketing for Kankakee Valley REMC. “We appreciate the work of Porter-Starke Services and their commitment to providing quality mental health services for the residents of our communities.”

Kankakee Valley REMC, located in Wanatah, is a member-owned rural electric cooperative serving approximately 18,000 member-consumers throughout Starke, Pulaski, Porter, Lake, Marshall, St. Joseph and LaPorte Counties. For more information, visit www.kvremc.com.

