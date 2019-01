POLL RESULTS: What is your New Year’s resolution? Apparently, most of you are unresolved.

Exercise more: 11 percent

Quit smoking: 4 percent

Lose weight/eat better: 33 percent

Be more mindful/Be more in the moment: 19 percent

Be a better parent/child: 7 percent

Be a better spouse: 0 percent

Quit/reduce drinking: 4 percent

Be a better employee/employer: 0 percent

Other: 22 percent

Total votes: 27