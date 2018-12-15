POLL CLOSED! Your favorite Christmas animated special was a close election, but there is always a winner!

Here are the results of the favorite Christmas-theme animated special poll:

A Charlie Brown Christmas 25%

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 22%

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas! 18%

Frosty the Snowman 11%

Other 10%

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town 8%

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol 4%

The Little Drummer Boy 1%

