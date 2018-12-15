POLL CLOSED! Your favorite Christmas animated special was a close election, but there is always a winner!
By:
Staff Report
Saturday, December 15, 2018
PLYMOUTH
Here are the results of the favorite Christmas-theme animated special poll:
A Charlie Brown Christmas 25%
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 22%
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas! 18%
Frosty the Snowman 11%
Other 10%
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town 8%
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol 4%
The Little Drummer Boy 1%
